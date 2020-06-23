A graveside service with military honors for Richard E. Jackson will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 26th at the North Watertown Cemetery, Bradley St., Watertown. Richard passed away January 24,2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he was a resident. He was 74 years old.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.