Memorial Services for Richard E. King Jr., age 55, of Ogdensburg, will be held on July 9, 2021 at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 10:30AM until the time of the service. Mr. King passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa King; his four children, Zachary King and his companion, Grace Breen, of Fayetteville, NC, Katie Leigh King, Jillian King, and Jacob King, all of Ogdensburg; his grandchildren, Avery McDonald, Jackson King, Sophia King, and Alexander Bill; his mother, Donna Maloney, of Ogdensburg; one sister, Bridget Chapple and her husband, Scott; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father figure, Joseph Maloney.
Richard was born on October 29, 1965, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Richard King Sr. and Donna Kerr. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and enlisted in the US Army before being medically discharged in 1989.
He enjoyed simple things; riding motorcycles, fishing, playing pool, watching football; especially the New York Giants, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
