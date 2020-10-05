Richard F. Esden 76, Henderson passed away Sunday, October 4th at his home while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 9th at the Woodside Cemetery, Mixer Road, Belleville.
A compete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.