Richard F. Esden, Henderson passed away Sunday, October 4th at his home while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 76 years old.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 10th in the Woodside Cemetery, Mixer Road, Belleville.
Richard was born in Brattleboro Vt., on January 4, 1944 the son to the late Robert R. and Miriam Trumble Esden. Following graduation from Brattleboro Union High School in 1962, Richard attended Norwich University graduating in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in science.
He married Linda Dagenais on July 11, 1964 in Troy, NH. Richard enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 where he resided his military commission as a captain and he received honorable discharge in 1969. He worked as a civil engineer for the State of New York, retiring in 2003.
Richard is survived by his wife, Linda, Henderson; 2 daughters, Renee (George Verne, Jr.) Hernandez, Robin (David) Chontosh, 6 grandchildren, Kristofer, Mia, Jude Hernandez, Devin, Isabella and Noah Ray.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and volunteering his time for the Henderson Fire Department where he was a member for 50 years. Richard was also a Master of the Masons Lodge in Belleville, NY.
Spending time with his children and grandchildren was the most fulfilling time of his life.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Henderson Fire Department and Rescue Squad, PO Box 269, Henderson, NY 13650, Henderson Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, 8939 State Route 178, Henderson, NY 13650. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
