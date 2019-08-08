A memorial service with military honors for Mr. Richard Fennessy, age 83, of Potsdam will be held Saturday, August 10th at 1 PM at the Garner Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Rocker celebrant. Burial will follow the service at the Unitarian Church Garden in Canton, New York.
Richard Fennessy
