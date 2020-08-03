WATERTOWN- Richard G. Foster, 83, of Watertown passed away on Saturday August 1st, 2020 due to an accident with a severe head injury. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
Richard was born on February 22nd, 1937 to the late Edward and Ruth (Krueger) Foster. Richard worked for Niagara Mohawk now National Grid Power Co. for 37 years in various capacities as a lineman, traveling operator, and foreman in the line department. He was a longtime member of the Bonita Springs Lions Club in Florida. He was a member of the Concordia Lutheran Church in Watertown and the Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Naples, FL.
Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years Charlotte (Pawlik) Foster, his sons: Richard (Jackie) Foster Jr., PA and Glenn (Terri) Foster, PA. He is also survived by his brother Calvin (MaryJane) Foster, grandchildren: Daniel Foster, Grace Foster, Christian Buccilli, and Marissa Buccilli.
Richard is predeceased by his parents, and his brother Donald Foster.
Calling hours will take place from 2pm-4pm with a funeral service to follow on Tuesday August 4h, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Home: 404 Sherman St. Watertown, NY 13601 with Pastor Glenn P. Foster officiating. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing rules. A burial will take place in the Memorial Gardens at St. John the Evangelist Church: Naples, FL at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made with checks payable to the Bonita Springs Lions Club, C/O Whitey Ellis, 3131 Sundance Circle Naples, FL 34109.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
