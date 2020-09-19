Richard G. Wood, September 16, 2020. Formerly of Massena, NY and Richmond, Va. Loving husband of the late Margaret D. Wood. Caring father of Catherine, Charles (Cheri), and the late Thomas Wood. Beloved grandfather of four and great-grandfather of three. Dearest friend of Shirley Harvey. Mr. Wood was a career engineer with Reynolds Metals International and served as an active scoutmaster for 3 years in Massena. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com.
