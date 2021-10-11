Richard H. Ashe, Alexandria Bay, NY passed away Friday, October 8th at Upstate Medical Hospital where he was a patient. He was 74 years old.
Calling hours for Richard will be held on Wednesday, October 13th from 2 pm – 4 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Following the calling hours a graveside service will be at 4:30 in the Fairview Cemetery, Carthage.
Richard was a beloved son to the late Charles and Beverly Hubbard Ashe, born on October 25, 1946, in Watertown, NY.
He graduated from prep school and attended Jefferson Community College.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Jennett (Greg) Farrer, Florida; Stephanie Visconti, Arizona; and his 2 grandchildren Brooke and Zachary Farrer. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his grandparents, Earl and Thelma Redington Hubbard and his 2 brothers Gary and Steven Ashe.
Richard enjoyed the time he got to spend on the St. Lawrence River, downhill skiing and was always good for telling a great story.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
