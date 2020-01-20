Massena: Richard H. De La Porte, 90, of Massena, NY, formerly of Croghan, NY died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home. He was born May 12, 1929, in Croghan, NY graduated from Fr. Leo Memorial School in 1946, and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was in the Signal Corps of the 24th Division and served in Kokura, Japan. After returning to the U.S. he enrolled at Clarkson College and after two semesters transferred to St. Bernardine of Siena College in Loudonville, NY. He graduated with a Bachelors’ Degree in Economics. In 1952 he joined the Universal CIT Credit Corporation. Then in 1964 he was hired by the Ford Motor Credit Co. to manage the Burlington, VT Office which covered the territory of New Hampshire, Vermont and Northern NY. In 1970 he was hired to manage the Time Plan department of the National Bank of Northern NY in Massena. Soon after that bank was purchased by Key Bank of New York from which he retired in 1991. In his career, he had been offered positions in several large cities but chose Massena as the ideal place to raise a large family.
In his youth he joined the Boy Scouts of America, served as a camp counsellor and assistant scoutmaster and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He maintained his interest in Scouting, working as Scoutmaster in Buffalo, NY and Packmaster in Morrisonville, NY. For fifteen years He was a financial advisor to the Massena Rescue Squad, a member of the American Legion, Kiwanis Club and AMVETS Post No. 4. He played with the Old Timers Hockey group, and was a member of the Massena Country Club.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, the former Sabina Burns Sloat, and his seven children. Celeste (Miner), William, Renee, Annette (Elenbaas), Suzanne (Moriondo), Rosanne (Almasian) and James.
He also is survived by 13 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
The family has entrusted his arrangement to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Calling hours along with all funeral services will be held in the spring, with burial in St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Croghan, NY.
Condolences may be submitted online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be acknowledged to Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit; 341 E Orvis St, Massena, NY 13662.
