Richard H. Hof, 93, Washington Island, Clayton passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County.
Richard was born in Poughkeepsie on July 20, 1927, son of Henry P. and Eunice Fishcher Hof. He was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School, Bliss Electrical School, Tacoma Park, MD, and attended Clarkson University.
On July 11, 1945 he entered the US Navy. He served on several ships, including the USS Eugine E. Elmo, USS Stafford, and USS Suesens and received the Victory and American Theater Medals. He was honorably discharged as a Seaman First Class on August 5, 1946.
Richard married Theresa Cheney on July 11, 1953 at St. Hubert’s Church, Star Lake.
He retired as a Senior Customer Engineer for IBM, Poughkeepsie after 37 years of service to the company. Richard was Episcopal. He had been the Deputy Director for Orange County Emergency Management Office and was a 40 year member of the Goshen Fire Dept. He also was a member of the American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821 in Clayton. Richard enjoyed fishing, boating, and playing cards.
Along with his wife, Theresa, Richard is survived by his daughter and her husband, Barbara H. and Michael B. Bresnahan, Alexandria Bay; two grandchildren, Patricia “Patty” Bresnahan, Liverpool and Michael R. Bresnahan III and Jacque Sternberg, Glenwood Springs, CO; two great grandchildren, Amelia and Chauncey, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His brother, Henry Merritt Hof, died November 2015.
A memorial service will be held at a time and date to be announced. As per his wishes, he will be donating his body for scientific research. Donations in his name may be made to either Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or St. Cyril’s Church, 26 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
