LAFARGEVILLE, Richard Harold “Dick” Barton, 77, of Co. Rt. 13, passed away, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. Born March 14, 1942 on the family farm in the town of Orleans, LaFargeville, NY, he was a son of Paul C. and Evelyn M. Shultz Barton and a 1959 graduate of LaFargeville Central School.
Dick entered the US Army on March 22, 1960, was stationed in Germany for a time and Honorably Discharged on March 14, 1963.
He married Kay F. Strader on April 25, 1964 at St. John-Evangelist Catholic Church, LaFargeville, NY.
Early on Dick worked for Timmerman Turkey Farms, Crowley Foods and TI Bridge Authority. Most of his life he worked for Seaway Motor Express for 20 years, ABS Global, as a Technician for 54 years and he owned and operated a Dairy and Beef Farm. Dick and Kay are also Ambit Energy Representatives.
He was a lifetime member of the Klock-Smith American Legion, Post No. 1788, LaFargeville, NY and is to receive his 50 year pin this year, during this time he was Past Commander, Sergeant of Arms and Finance Officer. He was awarded Legionnaire of the Year- 2017, by the Department of New York 5th District and Jefferson County. He also received the Proclamation of Dedicated Service by the Department of New York 5th District.
Dick took great pride restoring local cemeteries in the area and teaching children the importance of maintaining forgotten grave sites. He appreciated common sense and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their sporting events.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Kay; four children, two daughters and two sons-in-law, Kathy and Walter Fitchette, Clayton, NY and JoAnn and Jay Burrows, LaFargeville, NY; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Richard R. and Melanie Barton, LaFargeville, NY and Bradley and Jennifer Barton, LaFargeville, NY; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Joyce and David Bancroft, Oxbow, NY and Joan Fitchette, LaFargeville, NY; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Frederick Barton, LaFargeville, NY and James and Carol Barton, Clayton, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Garnet and Catherine Strader and a sister, Jean Heady, all died previously.
Funeral Services will be 11 am Friday, August 23, 2019 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY with Worship Leader, Connie Gushlaw, officiating. Burial will be in
Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY with Military Honors provided by the Klock-Smith Post No. 1788 American Legion. Family and friends will gather at the Legion following services at the cemetery.
Calling hours will be 4-7 pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the Klock-Smith Post No. 1788 American Legion, LaFargeville, NY 13656 or to the Omar-Fishers Landing United Methodist Church, LaFargeville, NY 13656.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
