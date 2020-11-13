Richard J. “Dick” Birchenough, 83, passed away at home in Penn Yan, New York on Sunday, November 8, 2020 after several months of illness. He was born on December 6, 1936 in Fulton, New York the son of Oswald and Erma (Souva) Birchenough.
With an associate degree in Dairy Agriculture from Morrisville ATC Dick became an accomplished cheddar cheese maker for Kraft Foods and subsequently their Eastern division cheese inspector during his 36 year career.
In 1988 he moved to the Finger Lakes area where he operated a Christmas tree farm for 20 years. Dick was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing in the Adirondacks and Canada. During the fall months he and his buddies hunted in Stillwater and Italy Valley, New York or as far afield as British Columbia, Canada. Several summers Dick spent time as a tour guide in Skagway, Alaska.
Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, R. Caryn (Dow) Birchenough, five children, Bruce (Nancy) of Seneca Falls, Darrell (Mary) of Holley, NY, Todd (Dawn) of Medina, OH, Shawn (Katherine) of Greer, SC and Jeanine (Eric) Eckenrode of Geneva, five grandchildren, Amberlie (Derek) Price, Alexa, Quinn, and Kayleigh Birchenough and Ava Eckenrode and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Harrison Price. Also surviving are three brothers Patrick (Joyce), David (Eileen) and Daniel (Joanne) Birchenough, three sisters Jane (Craig) Dumas, Joyce (Peter) White and Yvonne (Donald) Burtick and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Allen.
Final arrangements are with Weldon Funeral Home in Penn Yan with a Mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Cremated remains will be interred at a later date in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Penn Yan. Condolences may be offered at www.weldonfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to www.treesforachange.com
or Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Association, PO Box 15, Dresden NY 14441
