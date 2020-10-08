Richard J. Dorr, 87, of 832 Mill St., Watertown, passed away peacefully October 7, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on February 4, 1933, in Watertown, NY, son of Clarence A. and Elsie (Heilman) Dorr, he graduated from Watertown High School.
Dick began his career in farming as a young man working for his father who originally owned and operated the Dorr Farm in Black River. He married Norma C. Capron on June 29, 1951 in Watertown and the couple settled in Black River. He and his wife purchased the farm from his father in the early 70’s and operated it until they sold it in 2001.
After he sold the farm Dick continued to do what he loved and worked for Murrock Farms on Pearl Street Road where he drove tractors until he was 85 years old.
He and his wife enjoyed square dancing and traveling, Dick ran the milking parlor and showed cows at the Jefferson County Fair for many years, he was on the vestry and an active member at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Black River, and he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In the mid 80’s he traveled to Africa for a month as part of a missionary trip where he assisted and taught farmers how to enrich their farming capabilities.
Among his survivors are two sons and their wives, Lawrence and Brenda Dorr, Black River, Richard and Christine Dorr, Columbus, OH; five daughters and a son-in-law, Bonnie Blankenship, Clarksburg, WV, Cathy Dorr, Watertown, Barbara and Ronald Sweitzer, Black River, Lori Kirby, Elizabeth City, NC and Tandy Dorr, Watertown; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Dorr, Watertown and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by his beloved wife Norma C. Dorr who passed away on November 8, 2014.
Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 11th at the Bruce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 12th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Black River Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com.
