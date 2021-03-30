LOUISVILLE - Richard J. Fitzgerald, 82, a resident of Whalen Road, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 28, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Arrangements are incomplete with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 30, 2021 @ 5:57 pm
LOUISVILLE - Richard J. Fitzgerald, 82, a resident of Whalen Road, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 28, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Arrangements are incomplete with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.