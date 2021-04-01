LOUISVILLE – Richard J. Fitzgerald, 82, a resident of Whalen Road, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 28, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.
Dick was born on February 18, 1939 in North Bangor, the son of the late John Lester and Rose (Riley) Fitzgerald. He was graduate of Parishville-Hopkinton Central School and attended trade school in Boston. On January 16, 1957, Dick entered the US Marine Corps, he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on January 15, 1960. On May 17, 1963, he married Theresa Baker in Fort Jackson.
Dick was a millright at Alcoa retiring after 39 years of service. As an active Marine Corps Veteran, he was a member of the Gerald R. Roy AMVETS Post -4, Massena and the Marine Corps Leagues in both Massena and Hogansburg and was the Master of Ceremony for numerous Marine Corps Birthday Celebration Balls held on November 10th annually. Additionally, over the past 20 years, he proudly hosted a picnic at the Parishville Beach for the Adirondack Leathernecks. Dick was also an avid golfer and proudly hosted Fitz’s Annual Autumn Flaming Leaves Golf Classic for over 40 years. Dick also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
Dick is survived by his wife, Theresa; his son, Christopher M. and Roberta Fitzgerald of Mechanicville; his stepsons, Allen Moore of Hadley, New York and Gregory Moore of Houston, Texas; 2 granddaughters; his sister, Carol and Michael Corcoran of Skaneateles; his brother, Terrance and Tammy Fitzgerald of St. Regis Falls; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Gerald Fitzgerald on November 21, 2014.
Friends may call Monday 3-6:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 10:00 AM at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Burial with military honors will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in his memory to a local Marine Corps League or a charity one’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
