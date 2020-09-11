Richard J. Garnsey, 68, formerly of Watertown, passed away September 2nd, 2020 in Gainesville, FL.
Richard was born in Watertown, August 26, 1952, a son to Earl and Helen Heise Garnsey. Richard was raised by his aunt and uncle, Jim and Phyllis Garnsey after the death of his mother when he was 5 years old. He graduated from Thousand Island High School and served with the US Navy from 1971-1975.
Following his military service, Richard lived in New Mexico and Arizona, settling in Gainesville. He volunteered at the VA hospital in Gainesville. Richard married Christy Ann Chilak on September 16th, 2016.
He is survived by his wife Christy; his step-children Tiffany Lewis, Tampa, Rachel (Archie) Moore, Watertown and Daniel James, New York City; his brothers Earl Garnsey, Schenectady, Fred (Kathy) Garnsey, Watertown, Timothy (Amy) Garnsey, West Carthage; his sisters Judy Garnsey, Cindy Garnsey and step-sister Debbie Garnsey, all of Watertown; an adopted sister Sherry; several nieces and nephews, Aunts and one Uncle.
He was predeceased by a brother Dale Garnsey, a sister Kristen MacDonald and an Uncle Jim Garnsey.
Local arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
