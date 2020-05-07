Richard J. Hurley, 86, Adams Center, formerly of Norwood and Potsdam, passed away Monday, May 4th, 2020 at the home of his caregivers, his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Linda Hurley.
A private funeral mass will be held for the convenience of the family at St. Cecilia’s Church, Adams. Burial will be in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Town of Henderson. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Richard is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Linda Hurley, Adams Center; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers Donald, Gerald, Timothy and Harold and two sisters Mary Tebo and Rita Hurley.
He was born March 4th, 1934, a son to Timothy and Mary Frances Hourihan. Following his education, he served in the US Army from 1953-1955. Mr. Hurley was a machinist at the General Motors plant in Massena for many years, retiring from there.
He enjoyed spending time and conversing with his many nieces and nephews about their lives and sporting accomplishments.
He was a member of the Norwood American Legion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
