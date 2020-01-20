Richard J. Kidney, 71, of Dexter passed away Thursday morning, January 16,2020 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on January 16,1949 in Goshen, N.Y. the son of the late Thomas (Bud) and Meriba (Meb) Tidaback Kidney. He graduated in 1967 from Goshen High School. He then attended RCA college for 2 years. He entered the U.S. Army in 1968 and was honorably discharged in 1973 after serving during the Vietnam war.
He married Phyllis (Susie) Irene Cummings on June 16, 1973. They were married for over 46 years. They moved to Dexter in 1984.
After their marriage he began work for Diebold Inc. where he worked as a repairman for 30 years. His most notable work included cracking safes and working on ATM’s. There wasn’t a safe he couldn’t crack. After retiring in 1997 from Diebold Inc, he then began work for Enterprise where he worked for 15 years. He retired in 2010.
He was a life member of the Brownville American Legion Post 588. He was a former Commander there for 6 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling. He loved spending time with his family, he especially enjoyed being around his granddaughters and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis (Susie); a son Robert, Dexter; 2 granddaughters Amber and Autumn Kidney; four great grandchildren Kallen, MaryJane, Athena and Lily; a brother Ronald (Sue) Kidney of Snow Hill, Maryland. He was predeceased by his parents; brother Dennis Kidney and his wife Dawn, and brother Thomas Kidney.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter. Calling hours will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.
Donations may be made to the Gary Sinese Foundation P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, California 91365 or online at the garysinesefoundation.org.
Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.