DEXTER, N.Y. – A memorial service for Richard J. Smith, Dexter, who died on October 23, 2023, will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Emmanuel Congregational Church, 119 S. Hamilton St., Watertown, followed by a brief gathering at the church. Richard is survived by his wife, Julia, a stepson, Mark Reed, South Carolina, and a granddaughter, Kristen Reed Dietert, Georgia. Also surviving are nephews, Dennis Smith, George Smith, and Darren Smith. Richard was born in Watertown, NY on March 9, 1937, the son of James Smith and Vena Hutchinson Smith. After Graduating from Watertown High School in 1955, Richard served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956-1959 and was discharged at the rank of corporal. Richard worked as a Truck Driver for several local trucking firms including DeLuxe Lines and Seaway Motor Express, retiring from Teal’s Express in 1999. He was a member of the New York Teamsters Local 687. Richard and his wife, the former Julia Elliott Reed, were married at the Emmanuel Church on June 7, 1969. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage, traveling and attending several NASCAR Races and N.Y. Yankees games. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
Richard J. Smith
March 9, 1937 - October 23, 2023
