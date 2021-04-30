Richard J. Woodward, 73, of DeRuyter died on April 29, 2021. Born in Watertown, he graduated from Murray State University. He retired from Hutchings Psychiatric Center. He was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife, Constance; children and their families, daughter, Amy Mitchell (Brian) Trent and their son, Anthony; daughter, Lindsey Ludke (Nathan) and their children, Ethan and Elizabeth; daughter, Ashley Titus (Zach) and their children, Cooper and Cidney; and son, Garret Woodward; and his brother, Daniel Woodward (Joanne) and their sons, Joshua and Tyler. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Elizabeth Woodward. The service will be private.
