RUSSELL - Richard James Gotham, 77, of Russell, NY, passed away to be with our Lord Friday, February 18, 2022.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. His funeral service will be on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Edwards United Methodist Church. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.