Richard Joseph La Patra, 84, of Griffith, IN; formerly of Mexico, NY; passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 3, 1937 in Watertown, NY.
He worked in Security for PASNY. He was a member of the Mexico Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years. He was also a Special Deputy Sheriff in Oswego County. He was a Butcher at the Grand Union. He also was a Car Detailer. Richard was a Communicant of St. Anne Mother of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Mexico, NY.
He served his country in the Navy from 1959-1962.
He was pre-deceased by his wife, Patricia and his daughter, Lisa La Patra.
Richard is survived by, his son, Patrick La Patra; three grandchildren, Joseph La Patra, Alicia La Patra, Kyrie La Patra and three great grandchildren, Aydan, Piper and Lily; along with two brothers, Andrew La Patra and family and Charles La Patra and family.
A Prayer Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY. Spring Interment will be in the Mexico Village Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Richard’s memory to the Mexico Volunteer Fire Department.
Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com.
