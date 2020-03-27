SOUTH RUTLAND – Richard L. Berghorn, 89, of Odell Road, died on Friday morning, March 27, 2020, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Richard was born on February 25, 1931, in South Rutland, New York, son of the late William A. and Grace L. Cook Berghorn. He attended S. Rutland District -1 School and Copenhagen Central High School. Later, he attended various automotive trade schools around New York State, acquiring many skills that would make him a top-notch diesel mechanic and well versed in other fields.
He was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the Army National Guard from 1950 to 1951; he then served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until 1957, with the 61st Fighter Squadron as an Armament Systems Mechanic. During this time, he repaired all weapons from handguns to 30 MM cannons. He also worked in the Motor Pool where he repaired and operated various vehicles and equipment. He was honorably discharged as an Airman First Class. Through his various places of employment and his years of self-employment, he had acquired decades of experience as a truck and heavy equipment mechanic and truck driver. Fixing and operating engines, machines and automobiles was his passion in life.
On May 11, 1951, he married Joan Hutchins in Adams, NY. Joan passed away on April 6, 2010.
In his retirement years, he enjoyed Saturday night dances and meeting his friends for breakfast on Saturday mornings.
He was a member of various Posts of the American Legion. He was also a former member of the Tylerville Fire Department where he implemented various pieces of training and was a former Captain of the Tylerville Ambulance Squad.
Survivors include seven children, Judith Zugermayr and companion (Tim Radley) of South Rutland; Lester (Liz) Berghorn of South Rutland; Pamela (Dennis) Camidge of South Rutland; Vernon Berghorn of Mocksville, North Carolina; Kevin (Kathie) Berghorn of South Rutland; Kelvin (Kim) Berghorn of South Rutland; and Timothy (Kim) Berghorn of Copenhagen; 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his wife Joan and a daughter, Patricia “Trish” Berghorn-Sullivan.
Services and burial will be held privately by the family. Graveside Military Honors at South Rutland Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to South Rutland Cemetery in C/O Andy Hodge at 15730 O’Dell Road, Copenhagen, NY 13626 or to a charity of one’s choice.
