Richard L. Burnett, 83, of Watertown, NY, passed away October 7, 2021 in Auburn, Washington where he had been residing with his daughter the last two years.
He was born on May 31, 1938 in Watertown, NY, son of Orlando and Evelyn (Sheitz) Burnett. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1955.
Richard worked for the U.S. Postal Services, as a mail carrier for 30 years, retiring in 1994. Following his retirement he worked at the Federal Postal Credit Union, in Watertown, where he was former President.
He served in US Army Reserves from October 1955 until his honorable discharge on October 15, 1967.
He married Judy L’Huillier of Croghan, NY, on May 15, 1965 at Stephen’s Catholic Church. She passed away March 13, 1994.
Richard was a very active member at Holy Family Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, member of the May Festival Committee, a Bingo team leader, on the concessions committee and the PTO, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus (4th Degree), Jefferson County Fair Committee, IHC PTO, Kountry Kouzzins Square Dancing, and a tax preparer for Amo Income Tax Service. He was a lifelong NY Yankees, NY Giants and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He loved to travel and enjoyed keeping sports statistics.
Among his survivors are five children, Richard M. “Rick” (Judy) Burnett, Syracuse, NY, Randall W. “ Randy” (Cindy) Burnett, Amityville, NY, Timothy P. (Sandy) Burnett, Watertown, Catherine A. “Cathy” Burnett-Watson, Raeford, NC, Debbie L. Burnett, Auburn, WA; 11 grandchildren, Lindsay, Richard “Ricky:, Randy, Matt, Nora, Harry, Eric, Evan, Malik, MacKenzie and Zachariah; his brother and sister in laws, Lawrence “Larry” (Joan) Burnett, Brownville and Doris Burnett, Rochester; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife he is predeceased by a sister and brother in law, Eleanor and Terry Smith and two brothers, James “Jim” and David Burnett.
Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 19th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
A prayer service will be at 9:15 a.m. at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Family Church on Wednesday, October 20th. Burial will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Croghan.
Donations may be made to Holy Family Church or to the Knight of Columbus.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
