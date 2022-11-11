Richard L. Robinson of Scottsdale Az. passed away November 3 peacefully with his wife at his side. Dick was born October 30,1934 to Lynn and Doris Robinson in Carthage,NY. He was a graduate of Carthage High School and St. Lawrence University. He served in the US Army as an officer from 1953-1957. Following his service he was employed by JP Lewis paper corporation and US Paper corp.
He is pre deceased by his wife Margaret L Robinson. They were married May 1953 until her death in July 1993. He is survived by his wife Jeanne M Robinson and his two children Nancy Rigell of Memphis,Tn and Mitch Robinson of Croghan, NY. Also surviving him are his 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. There will be no funeral or visitation.
