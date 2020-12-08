In loveing memory of Richard M Clark, 84 yrs. Survived by his three sons; Richard Clark Jr., William C. Clark, John P. Clark and his wife Maryanne. Richard graduated St Mary’s Academy in 1955, served in the Navy from 1959-1961, and worked as Postal worker for 30yrs. Richard loved life, he will be missed by many.

