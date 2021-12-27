You have permission to edit this article.
Richard O. Plourde

December 24, 2021

Massena: Richard O. Plourde, age 81, passed away on December 24, 2021 at his son’s home in Michigan. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena where a complete obituary will follow.

