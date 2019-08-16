Funeral services for Richard R. Stowell, age 91, of Glenfield, NY, will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Mike Gault officiating. Burial will be in Petrie’s Corners Cemetery in the town of Watson, NY. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Mr. Stowell passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica, NY.
Richard is survived by a son, Shane Stowell and his wife, Tammy, of Lowville, NY; two daughters, Heather Ortlieb and her husband, John, of Lowville, NY and Shawnee Davis and her husband, Steven, of Rochester, NY; eight grandchildren, three step grandchildren and twenty six great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by two sons, Richard D. Stowell and Rory Stowell and a daughter, Cheryl D. Stowell and three brothers, Harry Stowell, Jr., Lyle Stowell and Francis Stowell.
Richard was born on May 3, 1928, in Canton, NY, the son of Harry and Clara Congdon Stowell. Richard married Muriel E. Hughes on March 3, 1955, in Ogdensburg, NY. She predeceased him on May 30, 2008. Richard first was employed at the talc mines, later working on the ships as a dredger. Mr. Stowell went on to retire from St. Johnsbury Trucking Co in Syracuse, NY in 1986.
Richard enjoyed wood carving, hunting and old car shows.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.