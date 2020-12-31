Richard R. Tamblin, Sr. passed away Tuesday, December 29th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 87 years old.
He was born on December 27, 1933 in the Town of Hounsfield the son to Emery and Ethel Tuttle Tamblin.
This obituary is a bit unordinary due to the unordinary times. It is a compilation of memories from the family. A family, two people that had six children who have grown into 18 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and now into double greats. It has been squeezed & puzzled together by a family member.
On June 1, 1952 he married the love of his life, Norma Clark, that is when this wonderful story begins. Mrs. Tamblin passed away November 23, 2019.
I think if you were to ask Richard what he did for a living, he would probably proudly say “I was a farmer. Well in reading the notes that I have received, it is very plain to see that he was so much more than one word can describe RICHARD WAS FUN.
Richard began his career in farming when he worked for Wehle Farms and Zenda Farms and GL Thomas before purchasing the family farm in 1965.
He made everything fun. There were usually kids of some generation in the barn when milking and chores occurred. One of the first lessons of being a good farmer was to find the magic star on the cow where the milk actually comes from, but you have to get really close to see it. After your warm milk anointment, you were taught to hand milk a cow. If you survived that, between breakfast and chores was a walk from the barn, down the long driveway to the house where breakfast was made by him. You were always serenaded with a silly song about chickens while he cooked up green eggs and tossed burnt toast to any kid that was sitting at the table. (because toast does not have any flavor until it is burnt) like it or not. (some say that is how they learned to dunk their toast in the egg. It made the toast taste better). There was always peanut butter and jelly and a stack of bread on the table at every meal, just in case the main course was not to your liking. Then it was back to the barn for the chores. His song of choice for all seemed to be THAT’S AMORE’, and the radio was always on for the cows (he said that he thought that it made them happy).
As he got older he decided that he needed help getting up from that “farmer squat “ between the cows and one of the grand kids came in to see him wearing a stool with a spring on it, attached around his waist. They stood there in confusion as Grandpa smiled his one of a kind grin and said “It’s my TIGGER TAIL” upon first demonstration it slipped on the floor and Gramp ended up in the gutter. Much laughter occurred (then and still) He had a laugh like no other, it came from his soul and beyond, then It bubbled up until it leaked out of his eyes.
RICHARD WAS DEDICATED to his family. All of the notes that came in said that he never missed a family event no matter how small. Not a concert, game, or family get together. He was there with his camera around his neck and a smile on his face sporting his best pastel shirt, colorful suspenders and smelling of OLD SPICE. He had a way of making every single person feel equally loved & valued. The walls in their home are covered in photographs and memories. He had a special cupboard with treasures that cost anywhere from a dime to much more and all have a story and all were priceless to him.
HE WAS A COUNSOLER. Many of the notes said “I could come to him for advice on anything. He never judged. He just listened and advised. His marital advice seemed to be the same. “I always let your grandmother have the last word, it really doesn’t matter.” Learn to let things go. he paused for a while then he said don’t to go bed mad it’s never worth it and it’s not good to be angry. Work it out before you go to bed.
HE WAS AN EXAMPLE Every note that came through from the grandchildren mentioned in one way or another “We were all treated the same.” Many told that it was a site to see kids standing all around Richard waiting for him to divide a stick of Wrigley’s spearmint gum. No matter how many, we all got the same size piece.
Many people were taken in by Norma and Richard over their lifetime, no matter the relationship. They were home to friends, family, strays, run a ways, the broken and the mending. It didn’t matter if you saw them every day or once a year or not for decades. Entire families were taken in by Richard and Norma. Some with terrible circumstances behind them. Through patience and kindness several little girls left with what one describes “He taught us to expect men to be like he was; to be nurturing, caring, helpful, and good. Anyone could have taught us to milk a cow and feed a pig, but only Uncle Richard could have taught us little girls without a father to always expect a man to be good.
Richard is survived by his sons, Richard (Rochelle) Jr., Rodney (Janey), Randy (Dawn), Dale (Kathleen), his daughters, Dorinda (Donald) Ackley, Diane (Edward) Molnar, all of Rodman, also surviving are his 2 sisters, Claudia Draper, Nancy Anthony, sister-in-law, Darlene Johovie, 18 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents Richard was predeceased by his wife, Norma, 2 brothers, Arnold and David, 3 sisters, Marjorie Riordan, Barbara Franchot and Shirley Corbine.
So in my conclusion, I think that if I could only have one word to describe Richard, It would have to be teacher. I just looked up the definition of inheritance… THE RECEPTION OF GENETIC QUALITIES BY TRANSMISSION FROM PARENT TO OFFSPRING. We all have been left Richards full inheritance. If we are lucky or wise. We can still let him be our teacher. We can go forward and honor his memory by being FUN. We can think a moment longer and put ourselves in a mind frame to make the POOPY job a little more joyful. We can show up for people whenever possible, even to a not so special event because it isn’t the event that needs to feel special, it is the person. We can let small arguments go and move on. we can practice to be patient and kind (with animals too). We will all sleep better in doing so.. We can give to people without judgement.
Everyone’s path is different and there is a reason for that, so give what you can. Be it a smile, a kind word, a lunch, a safe harbor (or a piece or Wrigley’s spearmint gum). And in doing all of those things, we can be an example of what GOOD is. Man or Woman. NOW THAT’S AMORE’
Due to the pandemic a graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Rodman on a date and time to be announced in the spring of 2021.
