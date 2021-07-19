GOUVERNEUR – Richard “Rich” L. Fuller, age 74, of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Gouverneur Hospital.
There will be a graveside service for Rich in the Hailesboro Cemetery on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Zachary Bristol officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.