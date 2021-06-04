Richard LaFave

LaFave

STAR LAKE – Richard “Richie” LaFave III, 54, of Youngs Rd., passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Gouverneur Hospital.

Richard was born on January 14, 1967 in Carthage, son of Richard and Reita (Ellis) LaFave. He attended Harrisville School. He enjoyed his work as a mechanic and was employed with Triad Electric in Maryland for a time.

Richie was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed listening to CB radio.

Survivors include his beloved companion of over 20 years, Arleen Baldwin; his mother, Reita LaFave; four siblings, Bonnie (Wayne) Dunn; Tina (Pete) Jones; James (Tara) Ellis; and Michael (Katerra) LaFave; two grandchildren, Briann Mills and Abigail Young; 12 nieces and nephews as well as several aunts, uncles, great-nieces and great-nephews.

No public services will be held.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.