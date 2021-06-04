STAR LAKE – Richard “Richie” LaFave III, 54, of Youngs Rd., passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Gouverneur Hospital.
Richard was born on January 14, 1967 in Carthage, son of Richard and Reita (Ellis) LaFave. He attended Harrisville School. He enjoyed his work as a mechanic and was employed with Triad Electric in Maryland for a time.
Richie was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed listening to CB radio.
Survivors include his beloved companion of over 20 years, Arleen Baldwin; his mother, Reita LaFave; four siblings, Bonnie (Wayne) Dunn; Tina (Pete) Jones; James (Tara) Ellis; and Michael (Katerra) LaFave; two grandchildren, Briann Mills and Abigail Young; 12 nieces and nephews as well as several aunts, uncles, great-nieces and great-nephews.
No public services will be held.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.