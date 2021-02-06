Richard “Rick” J. Gmyr, 57, of Lake St. Louis, MO, formerly of Massena, Liverpool, & Syracuse, NY, went home to be with Jesus on January 22, 2021. He passed away at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, with his loving family at his side.
Richard was predeceased by his parents Edward & Mae (Backus) Gmyr; his siblings Ronald DePeyster, Barbara Broton, Shirley DePeyster, Sandra Shuster, Roy DePeyster, and Susan Draper. He is survived by Marie (O’Brien) Gmyr, his loving wife, whom he was with for over 30 years; his 3 sons Joshua, Zachary, & Nicholas Gmyr; his 3 sisters Janet, Deborah & Pamela Gmyr; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Richard was a humble, kind hearted man who loved Jesus & always helped his friends & family in any way he could. Richard was born, raised, & went to school in Syracuse, NY, where he also apprenticed with a carpenter to learn many skills. He later worked at GM Syracuse; CNY Management, mostly at Pinecrest Manor Liverpool; & GM Massena NY, prior to moving with his family to Missouri to work at the GM Wentzville plant, where he worked with his wife Marie & their son Joshua. Richard was always proud of his boys & shared his knowledge of his skills & hobbies with them including but not limited to auto repair, wood working, carpentry, house repair, fishing, & running their Revo R/C cars. He loved playing games & movie nights with his family & watching football together. You could always find Richard in the kitchen cooking or baking & was famous for his pies & Christmas cookies. He loved to feed his family & all of their friends. He will be missed dearly.
There will be no services at this time due to COVID. A celebration of his life will be held back home in New York at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the family to cover outstanding medical bills & funeral expenses.
