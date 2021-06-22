Richard “Rick” Stanley Duarte Jr., 69, passed away of natural causes June 16, 2021, in Barco, NC. Rick was born February 23, 1952, in Massena, NY, son of the late Richard S. and Theresa M. Duarte. He has gone to be with his late wife Lynn, his special GaGa Duarte and family that preceded him.
He was a 1970 graduate of Albert Einstein High School where he excelled in running track, playing baseball and football. He was very proud of earning his letter with many pins. Rick followed in his father’s footsteps working in the Food Industry, he also managed a restaurant. He enjoyed having his own Lawn and Landscaping business and raising his family in Baltimore, MD. One of Rick’s earliest and most prized accomplishments was having his poem published. He had a very unique style of penmanship, and his creativity was endless. He went on to CA where he had his third son and found a connection with the Church of Scientology.
Rick is survived by his three sons, Sterling Thomas (Melissa) of Baltimore, MD, Ryan Vincent (Jessica) of Jacksonville, NC and Jonathan Alexander of Clear Water, FL. Rick is also survived by five beautiful and also athletic grandchildren; Jordan David, Kennedy Rylin, Piper Isabella, Raegan Irene and Liam Nathaniel. He was the oldest of six children and his brothers, Bruce Michael and Mark Alexander (Kathy) and his sisters, Nancy Ann (Ed), Eileen Marie (George) and Teresa Mary (Brian) know that he is in a better place. He went before us in birth and now goes before us in death, he will always have a footprint in our hearts.
There will be a gathering to celebrate his life at a future date. Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome via the on-line register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.