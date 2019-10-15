Richard “Rick” Tuttle was born on September 18, 1944, in Carthage NY, passed away peacefully on October 2nd, 2019 at Baldomero Lopez Veterans Care Unit in Land-O-Lakes, FL.
Proceeding him in death are his parents, Luzerne and Estella (Cole) Tuttle, his two brothers Luzerne “Sonny” Tuttle, Robert “Bob” Tuttle, and sister Ann Tuttle (Slate).
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Kay (Stoddard) of Dade City, children from a previous marriage Barbara (Tuttle) Roberts, FL, Rebecca (Tuttle) Pabon, NY, Richard “Rick” Tuttle, Conn, and David Tuttle, Conn, a son with wife Kay; Jeremy J. and his wife Heidi (Wills)Tuttle, who he called “his girl”, also a stepson; Kyle Moody, Co, as well as several grandchildren, including Celeste Pabon and great-granddaughter Amelia , who he spent many hours with and the children of Jeremy and Heidi; Mason and Noah, who he called his “little buddies”. He spent lots of time with Jeremy Thesier which he considered one of his own children and several nieces and nephews.
Rick enlisted in the Navy in the Viet-Nam era and continued his service to his country in the National Guard and Seabees. He was employed for 30 years until his retirement at Climax Manufacture paper board division in Carthage NY. He remained active in organizations such as the American Legion, ELKs Lodge, and V.F.W all in Carthage NY.
He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, horseback riding, playing cards, and hunting with his two Jeremys. He also loved bowling, wood carving, dancing, and music. He played guitar and banjo, he and Kay loved to travel having gone on several cruises.
His family would like to express their sincere thanks to Baldomero Lopez Veterans Facility for the exceptional care and love he received while there.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Arrangements by Hodges Family Funeral Home 301 Chapel Dade City. FL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.