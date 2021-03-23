HANNAWA FALLS - Richard “Rit” Criscitello, Sr., son of the late Thomas and Catherine Criscitello, was born in New Britain, CT on August 1, 1942. He attended New Britain High School and went on to work as a machinist for 25 years. In 1988, he started a cabinetry business with his son from which he retired in 2011.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Debra; his daughters, Andrea and Camille; his sons, Richard, Jr. and Eric; his brother, Ronald; 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Marc.
Rit loved Jesus with his whole heart. Family, friends, singing, and fishing were all integral parts of his life.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at 11 am on Saturday, March 27 at Christian Fellowship Center in Madrid, NY. The family will be available for calling hours at 10 am before the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
Micah 6:8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.