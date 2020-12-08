The family of Richard W. (Dick) McCormick would like to thank you for your warm expressions of sympathy, support and compassion on the recent loss of our husband, father and grandfather.
We take comfort from the sympathy you have extended to our family and in the loving memorials we leave of him.
As a family, we ask that you remember to love all whom you hold dear. Precious is the time you share. Do not wait for tomorrow…for tomorrow may not be…
Special thanks to Father Shane Lynch, Pastor of St. James, French Funeral Home, Edwards Volunteer Fire Department, nephew Rob Larabee for the vocals, Jeff Forsythe on bagpipes, the Department of Corrections, and the Fort Drum Honor Guard. Also, with the restrictions set forth, we thank those that attended the funeral drive-by and at a distance.
In loving Memory, The McCormick Family
