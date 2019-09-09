LOWVILLE/PUNTA GORDA, FL – Richard W. “Dick” Nuffer, 80, formerly of Lowville, passed away Saturday evening, September 7, 2019, at his home in Florida.
Dick was born on March 24, 1939 in the Town of Croghan, a son of the late Darwin and Agnes Effley Nuffer. He graduated from Beaver River Central School and joined the U.S. Navy, serving from October 9, 1957 until December 15, 1959. After his service, Dick went to work for Climax Manufacturing in Castorland, and retired from Climax Manufacturing in Lowville after more than 40 years of service. He moved to Punta Gorda in 2016.
Dick was a member of the Mattydale American Legion and was a member of R.S. Prussia Club, attending conventions in many states. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling. While he lived in Syracuse, Dick enjoyed walking along the Erie Canal. He was country music star Connie Smith’s biggest fan.
Dick is survived by his brothers, Michael (Lori) of Lowville, Donald of Watertown, Lynn (Cathy) of Castorland, Roy and Keith, and his sister Jane, all of Castorland; a sister-in-law, Bertha (Lynn) Turner of LaFargeville; many cousins, including his special cousin, Scott Whitehead; his aunts and uncles, Joan and Richard Dando, Jeanette and George Erdman, all of North Carolina; nieces and nephews; a dear friend, Bob Baker of Syracuse. He is predeceased by his parents, Darwin J. and Agnes Effley Nuffer; a brother, Jacob, who died May 20, 1984; a sister, Beverly Harris, who died April 28, 2018; a brother-in-law, Bernard Harris; and sisters-in-law, Ann Nuffer and Patricia Nuffer.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial with Military Honors will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.