Richard W. Smith, 84, of Watertown, past away December 30, 2020, at his home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and his family.
Mr. Smith was born November 27, 1936 in Carthage, a son of Charles W. and M. Adah (Swain) Smith. He graduated from Brownville High School in 1955. Mr. Smith was inducted into the United States Army September 16, 1959 and was honorably discharged September 2, 1961. Mr. Smith married Wendellyn Harrigan February 10, 1960. Mrs. Smith died January 26, 2006.
He was employed for 1966-1990 as a Watertown City Fireman retiring in 1990. He also owned and operated C-Gypsy Charters a fishing guide business in Henderson Harbor.
Mr. Smith was a member of the VFW Post -1400, American Legion Post -61, Elks Lodge -496, Fire Fighters Benevolent Association, and president of Black River Guide Association. He enjoyed hunting fishing and woodworking.
Surviving are, two sons, Richard W. (Deborah), Corey A. (Kimberly) five siblings, Sharon M. (Louie) Seery, Black River, Walter L. (Sandra) Smith, Smithville, Sue A. (Ralph) Johnson, Dexter, Mary E. (Frank) Chavez, Manteca, Ca, Harold C. (Peggy) Smith, Brownville, three grandchildren, Danielle, Heather and Marshall five great grandchildren, Makenna, Carter, Casen, ,Camille, Nico several nieces and nephews.
Also surviving is a longtime companion Doris Keech and her children George Walters, Teri and Steve Duval grandchildren Jonathan, Joshua, Andrew, Danielle, four great grandchildren Alaina, Kinley, Liam, and Cloee.
Due corvid concerns calling hours and a funeral will be at a later date with military honors. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or the City of Watertown Fire Department Station 1, 224 S. Massey St., Watertown NY 13601 in Richard’s name. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com
