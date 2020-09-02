Richard William Spooner “Dick” 67, of Rochester NY passed away unexpectedly on August 29,2020 in his home. There will be no calling hours. A private burial will be held on a later date.
Richard was born on February 23, 1953 in Ogdensburg NY the son of Constance (Hutchinson) and William Spooner. He was a graduate of Massena Central High School and continued his education at SUNY Canton studying Automotive Technology. He formerly worked at the NY Power Authority and several automotive repair shops.
Richard is survived by his sister Donna Merry of Knoxville TN, Diane Bruggemann of Moncks Corner SC, brother Douglas of Nashville IN, and sister Lisa DeLosh of Massena NY. He was predecesed by both his parents.
Richard enjoyed music,watching old movies and absolutely loved working on and riding his motorcycle.
