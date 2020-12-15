Port Leyden- Rickard K. Martin, a longtime resident of Quarry St. retiree of Lewis Country Sheriff Department and husband of Mary, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville.
Affectionately known as Rick, he was born on September 12, 1942, in Gardner, Massachusetts, a son of Donald F. and Carrie Holmes Martin. He grew up in Brattleboro, VT, where he received his education, graduating from Brattleboro High School.
On August 30, 1960, Mr. Martin enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving his country until his honorable discharge on September 12, 1963. During his Naval career, he participated in the commissioning of USS Dalhgren BLG-12, guided missile destroyer, where he was a Plank Owner; a member of the original crew on the Dalhgren. Later Mr. Martin served in the Cuban Missile Crisis in October, 1962. During his naval service he toured to over 25 countries around the world.
After serving his country, Mr. Martin relocated to Port Leyden, where he had since lived. Beginning in 1963, he was employed for fourteen years at Ethan Allen Furniture Co. of Boonville, for fourteen years; first in the shipping department before becoming foreman of the sanding department, concluding his employment in the time study department.
In 1977, Mr. Martin began full time employment for Lewis County Sheriff Department; for seven years he was a road officer; thereafter he was a Jail Warden, at Lewis County Jail, under the Sheriff Department, for 18 years, retiring in 2001with the rank of 1st Lieutenant of Lewis Co. Sheriff Department. For his entire 24 year career at the Sheriff Department, Mr. Martin served as department scuba diver.
On July 3, 1965, Rick was united in marriage with Mary E. Post at the Congregational Church of Port Leyden. This was a loving and happy union that endured for 55 years.
Mr. Martin is a member of the Boonville United Methodist Church and a life member of Boonville Lodge of Elks - 2158.
Always an active person, Rick enjoyed playing golf, bowling and working out at the gym. He learned to fly solo in a Cessna 172 and also enjoyed fishing. For 20 years Mr. Martin served as president of the board of directors of Port Leyden Cemetery.
In addition to his wife, Mary, Rick is survived by their children; Roderick (Lisa) Martin, Great Bend, NY, and their children, Alexis and Alana; Brian Martin, Port Leyden and his children, Isaac and Kiana; and by a brother, Terrance of West Brattleboro, VT and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters; Sharon, Anita, Myrna, Lana and Becky; by a brother, Donald and twin brothers, Curt and Craig, who died as infants.
A Graveside Service with Military honors from Charles J. Love Post American Legion Post 406, Harland J. Hennessey Post V.F.W. and Tun Tavern Leatherneck Marine Corps League of Boonville, will be held in the spring of 2021, in Port Leyden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to J.S. Koster Hose Company, P.O. Box 652, Port Leyden, NY 13433, or to Port Leyden Cemetery Association. His funeral arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
