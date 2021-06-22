Rickie Thomas Baxter, born in Massena and recently relocated from Virginia Beach VA to Seffner FL, passed away on 6-5-21. He was cremated in FL with a memorial service planned in the Outer Banks, NC at an undetermined future date. Please go to the following link for the obituary.www.brandonfunerals.com
