Riley K. Basford, age 15, of Potsdam, NY passed away Tuesday, March 30th at his residence. Thoughts, memories and prayers for Riley’s family can be shared @garnerfh.com. A full obituary and arrangements for services will follow soon. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.