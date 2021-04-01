Riley K. Basford, 15, of Potsdam, was called home to heaven on Tuesday March 30th.
Riley is survived by his parents and step parents, Mary & Elliott Rodee and Darren Basford & Melissa Marion. Along with his siblings Casey and Julia Basford, step siblings Sean (Taylor), Brandon, Liam, Amelia & Sarah Rodee, Emma, Connor, Nathan O’Geen, Miah Marion, niece Charleigh Rodee. Maternal grandparents Richard and Katherine Casey and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who were family.
Riley was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Kenneth and Sharon Basford, Great Uncles Pat Casey, Brian Casey, Lawrence Burkett, Mark Burkett, Eddie Burkett, Jimmy Burkett, Great Aunt Mary Stone and a cousin Johnathan Burkett.
Riley had an infectious smile. He loved to hunt deer, ducks and geese with his step brothers and good friends Tanner & Ryan. He enjoyed fishing and playing lacrosse and football. He participated in the Junior Carp tournaments for a few years and he looked forward to it every summer, especially Duffer’s cooking and camping with his buddy Devin. Riley could rock a mullet like no other and he had the most gorgeous curly hair for it. His love of hunting and being outdoors made him want to be a DEC officer like his Uncle Troy. He enjoyed collecting and boiling sap both at home and for the Agriculture club at school. Riley had a love for machines. He recently got his first job and bought his own snowmobile and loved riding it on the family farms.
As a young boy Riley wanted to do everything the big kids did like ride the 4 wheeler. He enjoyed playing in the sand box and
helping his dad milk cows. He was always quick with a sarcastic comment and thoroughly enjoyed watching westerns with his Papa. Riley will be missed by all who knew him. He touched so many lives in his very short 15 years with us on earth. May he always be with us in our hearts.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Potsdam Central School Agricultural Club c/o Kimberly Hill at 29 Leroy St. Potsdam, NY 13676 or to the charity of one’s choice. Please join us for a Riley style Celebration of Life. Come as you are for informal calling hours on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 3-6pm with a memorial service to follow at 6pm and a balloon release immediately following. Everything will be held at The Stables at Windy Point @ 215 Sissonville Rd. Potsdam, NY. The service and balloon release will be live streamed on the Garner Funeral Service Facebook page starting approximately at 6pm. COVID guidelines must be followed. Arrangements are entrusted to the Garner Funeral Service and thoughts, memories and prayers can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.