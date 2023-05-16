NORFOLK—A Mass of Christian Burial for Rita Ann (Davey) West-King, 90, a resident of 306 Old Market Road, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Norwood, following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Rita passed on Mother’s Day, May 14th in the evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a long illness. Rita is survived by her husband, Lloyd King, Norfolk; a son, James S. West, Norfolk; her three daughters, Diane Dockum, Norwood; Mary Crupi, Watertown and Sara Archer, Carthage; her beloved eight grandchildren, Jessica McCauley, Emily Doran Miller, John Crupi, James S. West Jr., Teagan LaBrake, Morgan Archer, Mason Archer and Ariana Archer; five great-grandchildren, Alissa Goodrow, Ryleigh McCauley, Chloe and Callen Crinklaw and Carsyn West. Rita is also survived by two sisters, Mary Olmstead and Margaret Woodall, both of Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her parents, her four brothers, John, Paul, Carl, and Richard Davey and two sisters, Alice King and Theresa Lindsey. Born in Raymondville, NY on November 3, 1932, to the late R. John and Myrtle Babbitt Davey. As a senior in high school, she was a live-in helper for the Bixby family in Norfolk. Rita graduated from Norfolk High School and continued her education at the Sisters of Mercy School of Nursing in Watertown, where she received her Registered Nursing Degree. Rita married James M. West on July 7, 1953, and over the long span of their marriage raised their four children on the homestead in Norfolk. A few years after their marriage ended, she formed a lasting relationship and later married Lloyd King on October 28, 2008. She worked as an RN at the former Massena Memorial Hospital for over 30 years and was Assistant Charge Nurse in their Maternity Department. After a short retirement she went to work for Dr. Choi’s office in Massena. She also worked for several years at Potsdam’s Community Nursing Home. In addition to their travel around the US, she and Lloyd were heavily involved in Habitat for Humanity building many homes during their winters in Florida. She was also a past member of the Nurses Association. As a young mother, she enjoyed reading poetry, stories, and novels to her children. Jigsaw puzzles gradually lined the walls at camp over the years, and many fires were built in the outdoor fire pit. She was often busy making the house a home by hanging wallpaper, drapes, painting, buying furniture as needed and making sure the house and grounds were well taken care of. She enjoyed reading mysteries and novels about prehistoric times, and often read several books a week. As her vision began to fail, she only read most of the words, re-reading many of her books again calling them her old friends. One of her most rewarding hobbies was working with wood, and refinishing furniture. Rita enjoyed the hobby farm on the family homestead on Adams Road, gardening, cooking, doing knitting projects and taking care of the cats, dogs and horses. Rita enjoyed her time away with her family as well at camp on Higley Flow, and of late, watching Murder She Wrote, Colombo and Perry Mason to pass the time. Memorial donations in Rita’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Rita Ann West-King
