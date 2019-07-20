PHILADELPHIA — Rita Jones, 97, of Hall Road died Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Carthage Center in Carthage, NY where she had briefly resided.
Born on July 22, 1921 in Hoosick Falls, NY to the late Austin Isaiah and the late Martha Frey Saxby. She graduated from the Berlin Central High School, Berlin NY in the early 1940s and the Samaritan Hospital Nursing School, Troy, NY in the mid-1940s.
She married George Schaefer in July 1943 in Berlin, NY. He died in 1954. In June of 1961 she married Gordon Jones in Petersburg, NY. Mr. Jones died in 1997.
Rita became the School Nurse for the Hoosick Falls Central School, Hoosick Falls, NY in the early 1960s retiring after approximately 20 years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Hoosick Falls, NY and later attended the Fellowship Baptist Church, Watertown, NY.
Rita enjoyed camping with her family and traveling, including a trip to Europe. She also like to knit and sew.
Survivors include three sons and their wives, George and Sandra Schaefer, Riverview, Fl, Robert and Carol Schaefer, Philadelphia, NY and Bruce and Trini Schaefer, Melbourne, Fl; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
There are no services at this time. Arrangements are Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.