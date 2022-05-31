Rita M. Talcott, 94, formerly of Chateaugay and Norfolk, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Alice Center, Malone.
Born on October 15, 1927 in Potsdam, NY, she was the daughter of Albert and Zilda (LaLone) Raymo.
She was married to Gould Talcott on May 31, 1952 in Church of the Visitation rectory, Norfolk. He predeceased her on June 15, 2007. She was a communicant of Church of the Visitation, Norfolk and St. Patrick’s Church, Chateaugay. Rita loved to read and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Gary Lavoie of Chateaugay; two grandsons, Dylan and Brandon Lavoie; a brother, William Raymo of Norfolk, NY; a brother-in-law, Vernon Pelkey of Azel, TX; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Donald Raymo; a sister, Ann Pelkey; and a sister-in-law, Carole, Raymo.
Calling hours will be held at the Chateaugay Funeral Home on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, Chateaugay on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11 a.m.
Burial will be held in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.
Donations in Rita’s memory may be made to the Chateaugay Public Library.
Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
