Rita Ritter, 83, of Calcium NY died on November 1st at Upstate University Hospital. She was born April 4th, 1936 to the late Edward and Mary LaBrie.
She was a graduate of Tupper Lake High School and attended the Watertown School of Commerce. She worked as a pharmacy technician at Mercy Hospital from 1966-2001 as well as Samaritan Medical Center from 1990-2001. She became a certified technician in July, 1996.
She is survived by her son, Timothy, 3 brothers, Robert, Jerry, and Donald, all of Calcium, 2 sisters, Carol and Loretta, of Watertown, and 8 grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Her husband, Marvin, died March 10th, 1980. A son, Lonnie, died September 8th, 1991 and a daughter, Cheryl, died July 7th, 1996. A brother, Edward, and sister, Shirley, died in a drowning accident in September, 1989. She is predeceased by a brother, Arthur. She is also predeceased by her lifelong friend, Mrs. Ruth Emerson, who was survived by her husband Donald, and her daughter, Ann.
She was a communicate of St. Mary’s church in Evans Mills and a longtime member of the Legion of Mary. She was a devout Catholic who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, but above all she loved being with her family. She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Calling hours will be held at Cleveland Funeral Home, 404 Sherman St., Watertown, on Wednesday, November 6th from 10 am to 12 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Evans Mills at 12:30 pm with burial services following at Sanford Corners Cemetery in Calcium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church 8408 S Main St, Evans Mills, NY 13637or the Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
