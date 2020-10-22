POTSDAM – Rita Rose C. Blevins, 93, a longtime resident of Potsdam peacefully passed away on Wednesday afternoon, October 21, 2020 at the LaPointe Adult Home in Russell, where she had been residing for over a year.
Rita was born on June 27, 1927 in Hermon, the daughter of the late Roy and Veronica (Tiernan) Cook. She was graduate of Hermon High School and later from Watertown Business School. On September 3, 1945, she married Leland J. Blevins at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Hermon with Rev. Antonio Audet, officiating. Lee predeceased her on May 14, 2020
Rita assisted her late husband with their many business ventures - Silver Restaurant, the family farm and Blevins Motors, were just a few. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potsdam and enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and the time she was able to spend with her family. Rita was a very generous spirited person, helping anyone that was need whether at church or in her community.
Rita is survived by her children, Sherry and Robert Veitch of Parishville and Watchula, Florida; Paul and Michelle Blevins of Potsdam; David and Tammy Blevins of Gouverneur; Duane and Debra Blevins of Parishville; Connie Hayes of Kingston, New York; Lynn and Betsy Blevins of Ogdensburg; and Beth Barrett of Malta, New York; and her brother, Donald Cook of Hermon. She also leaves behind the legacy of 26 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Clarence “Buster” Hayes; her sisters, Marion Reed, Margaret Kirkey, and Rebecca Brunet; and her brother, Bernard Cook.
Due to the current health crisis, A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam. A celebration of her life will be held in the Spring of 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Catholic Charities.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where relatives and friends may offer condolences or share a memory online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
