Gouverneur - Rita Weller, 88, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Funeral services are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and will be announced next year due to the national health situation.
Rita was born in Hammond on November 12, 1931, the daughter of Roy and Ida (Beattle) Youngs.
She married William L. Weller on August 25, 1951in Cornwall on Hudson, NY.
Mr. Weller, a retired truck driver, passed away on November 23, 2000.
Rita was working as a waitress when she met Bill, and she worked for Kinney Drugs for 25 years. Rita was also a sales associate for Avon for over 30 years.
She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and enjoyed reading and crocheting.
Rita is survived by her children Daniel and Missy Weller, Evelyn and Keith Gillette, all of South Carolina, Betty and Bill Bark of Warsaw, Peggy and Jim Eager of Antwerp, Elaina Weller of Gouverneur, Polly and Roger Michael of Heuvelton, Sarah Weller of Gouverneur, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, 2 sons Joseph Weller and William Weller, and a great grandchild
