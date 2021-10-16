Georgia - Rob Todd, age 49 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his fur babies, Trinity and Jayda; his mother, Brenda (Larry) Phillips; father, James Todd Sr.; grandfather, Charles Sperbeck; sisters, Kym (Brian) Malark and Stacey (Art) Todd; step-sister, Melanie Bruno; step-brother, Daniel (Kasey) Phillips; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Jack) Shelton, Shari (Bob) Marshall, Christine (Rich) Long and Rhonda (Brian) Perry; brother-in -law, Keith (Josey) Nepp; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Rob was born in Brockport, NY on August 4, 1972. He graduated from Gates-Chili High School in 1990. He was employed by Eastman Kodak before moving to the Atlanta area in 2006. At the time of his passing he was employed by Turnils. Rob enjoyed his Mustang, collecting guns, shooting, crafting with his wife and he loved The Walking Dead. He also enjoyed playing guitar and photography.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave. Rochester, NY 14624 on Friday from 6-8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30am at St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Rd. Rochester, NY 14606. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.